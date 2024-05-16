‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival witnessed a cinematic spectacle as George Miller’s highly anticipated prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015), titled ‘Furiosa,’ premiered to resounding applause. The film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role and Chris Hemsworth as the formidable warlord Dementus, received a six-minute standing ovation, signalling its triumphant reception.

The screening took place at the prestigious Grand Lumiere Theatre, where the atmosphere was electric with excitement. As the credits rolled, the audience erupted into cheers and applause that lasted for six minutes. Chris Hemsworth was visibly moved by the reception, reportedly tearing up, while Anya Taylor-Joy, radiant with joy, blew kisses into the camera, acknowledging the enthusiastic response from the crowd.

‘Furiosa,’ directed by the visionary George Miller, is the fifth installment in the iconic ‘Mad Max’ franchise. With a budget of $168 million, this prequel delves into the backstory of Furiosa, a character that captured audiences' imaginations in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ Miller, who co-wrote the script with Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris, has spent decades developing this narrative, eager to explore the origins and evolution of Furiosa.



Set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world, ‘Furiosa’ chronicles the journey of a young Furiosa, who is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a biker horde led by Dementus. As they traverse the wasteland, they encounter Immortan Joe’s citadel. The two warlords engage in a fierce battle for supremacy, forcing Furiosa to navigate a series of harrowing trials as she strives to return home.



Anya Taylor-Joy’s portrayal of Furiosa has been lauded for its intensity and depth, adding a new dimension to the character previously portrayed by Charlize Theron. Chris Hemsworth’s transformation into the menacing Dementus showcases his versatility as an actor. The film's action sequences, coupled with its emotional core, have struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.



The enthusiastic response at Cannes sets a positive tone for ‘Furiosa’ as it prepares for its global release on May 25. George Miller’s remarks before the screening, “We worked very hard on this film, and it’ll be very interesting to see what you make of it. Thank you for having us,” reflect the dedication and passion that went into creating this cinematic masterpiece.



With its substantial budget, ‘Furiosa’ aims to follow in the successful footsteps of its predecessor, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ which was produced on a $150 million budget and grossed over $380 million worldwide. The initial rave reviews and the standing ovation at Cannes bode well for its box office prospects, hinting at a promising return on investment.

