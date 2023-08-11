Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Mumbai: The steps to being a Roadie is full of danger, thrill and excitement. But the greatest challenge for any contestant is not the tasks or the difficulties, but rather the stress that follows.



But then, contestant Prem went on to roast the members and the stress away, leaving even the Gang Leaders laughing on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’.

The next tasks coming up, be it Digvijay climbing or Piyu and Priyanka’s tussle, or just the general infighting among the contestants, Prem proceeds to provide an environment of fun and laughter, in a place where stress, anger and fear are ever present, making it very tough to maintain a calm head.

Prem maintains a strong sense of humour and proceeds to roast the stress away, such as telling Digvijay that he is fit physically, just needs to focus harder on his studies, or when Priyanka proceeds to insult him by saying she’ll ‘rip his a** off’. He simply tells her that if she wants to curse, then she should at least do it logically.

He goes on to say to one of the contestants that her insult hurled at him when she said that she can blow him away with a single breath was cast down, when Prem told her to try blowing him away, and then roasting her by saying that not even so much as a hair on his head will move.

This leadd to hysterics among the contestants, but even the Gang Leaders are left laughing madly, with Prince, Gautam and Rhea all bursting open in big bouts of laughter. Prem proceeds to earn the moniker of ‘Prem Baba’ on the show for his making everyone laugh. Even Sonu Sood laughs hysterically.

