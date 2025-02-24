‘Prema Ku Jai’ pre-release event creates buzz

The pre-release event of Prema Ku Jai, produced by Anasurya under Eeshwara Parameshwara Creations, was held in grandeur at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. Directed by Srinivas Mallam, the film features rising stars Anil Buragani and R. Jwalitha in lead roles.

Speaking at the event, guest director-producer Sai Venkat emphasized that success is determined by content, not budget. “Audiences do not differentiate between low-budget and high-budget films. If a movie is good, they make it a blockbuster. ‘Prema Ku Jai’ is one such film with excellent songs, visuals, and a compelling narrative,” he said, praising Srinivas Mallam’s direction.

Director Srinivas Mallam revealed that the film is inspired by a real-life incident set against a rural backdrop. “Our lead actors, Anil Buragani and Jwalitha, have given stellar performances. Every artist and technician worked with dedication, and our producer ensured top-notch quality. We hope the audience embraces the film with love,” he shared.

Co-producer Mylarem Raju expressed confidence in the film, calling it “a story that will resonate with the youth.” He confirmed that Prema Ku Jai is set for release next month, urging audiences to support it.

Lead actors Anil Buragani and R. Jwalitha thanked the director and producer for the opportunity, appealing to fans for their encouragement.The event was attended by notable industry figures, including actor AdhireAbhi, producers M.R. Chowdary Vadlapalli, Chander Goud, and director Lawrence, who extended their best wishes to the team. The film’s unit is making final preparations for its theatrical release next month.







