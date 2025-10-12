‘Premistunnaa’ teaser garners positive buzz

The romantic drama “Premistunnaa” is all set to hit theaters on November 7. Directed by Bhanu and produced by Kanakadurga Rao Pappula under Varalakshmi Pappula’s banner, the film stars Sathvik Varma and Preethi Neha in lead roles.

Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled a 56-second video titled “Soul of Premistunnaa”, which has resonated strongly with audiences, especially the youth. The clip offers a glimpse into the film’s storyline, highlighting its fresh take on romance and unconditional love, which forms the core theme of the movie.

The film’s post-production work is complete, with Bhaskar Shyamala handling cinematography, Anil Kumar Achutaguntla penning the dialogues, Marri Ravikumar managing production, and Shirish Prasad as editor. Its music has already created a buzz online, garnering millions of views.

With a unique storyline, heartfelt performances, melodious songs, and visually appealing frames, “Premistunnaa” promises to be a compelling treat for romance lovers this festive season.