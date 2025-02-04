Prime Video to Premiere Ram Charan’s Starrer Globally from February 7

Hyderabad: Prime Video is all set to bring the much-awaited political-action thriller Game Changer, starring Global Star Ram Charan, to audiences worldwide. Premiering on February 7, the film will be available exclusively on Prime Video in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil and Kannada, across 240 countries and territories.

Directed by visionary filmmaker S. Shankar in his Telugu debut, Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Srikant, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience packed with high-octane action and drama.

At the heart of Game Changer is Ram Nandan, a fearless IAS officer from Visakhapatnam, who takes on a corrupt political system. His relentless battle pits him against the ruthless Bobbili Mopidevi, a politician determined to seize power at any cost. As Ram fights to expose the deep-seated corruption, the film unfolds into a high-stakes showdown between integrity and political ambition.

With its compelling narrative, powerful performances, and grand-scale storytelling, Game Changer is set to be a must-watch for audiences worldwide. Don’t miss the global streaming premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting February 7.