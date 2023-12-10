Primeshow Entertainment and Nirvana Cinemas gets ‘Hanu-Man’ overseas rights

Creative Director Prasanth Varma's “Hanu-Man” starring youth sensation Teja Sajja hogged limelight across the country right with its promotional content. There is a lot of anticipation around the film with devotional fervor across the Pan-India markets. The film is hitting screens on January 12th as festive treat. The trade circles are quite confident that the box office is due for a big hit with “Hanu-Man.”

Primeshow Entertainment and Nirvana Cinemas together are releasing the film in Overseas. They just scored a blockbuster with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's“Animal” in the US which clocked more than 10 Million Dollars Gross. The US Premieres will happen on January 11th and the distributors are already in the process of booking theaters that will appeal to the all sections of audiences including kids to watch this film.

With their wide experience, they are going to clock a humongous release despite the crowded Sankranthi season. The songs released so far from “Hanu-Man” lived upto the expectations and the makers are confident that the hype around the film will go to the next level with the trailer that will be out soon.