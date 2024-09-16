Prince and Natesh Agastya starrer ‘Kali' promises a psychological thriller on October 4

Live
Psychological thriller Kali, starring Prince and Naresh Agastya, is set to make its grand theatrical debut on October 4th.
Under the direction and script of Siva Sashu, Kali is expected to deliver a gripping narrative that explores intricate psychological themes through its central character. The film’s cast includes a host of talented actors such as Neha Krishnan, Gauthamraju, Gundu Sudarshan, Kedar Shankar, Mani Chandana, and Madhumani.
Leela Gowtham Varma is leading the production efforts, with K. Raghavendra Reddy contributing as the presenter. As Kali gears up for its release, excitement is building among fans and industry insiders alike, who are eager to experience the film's unique take on psychological thrillers.