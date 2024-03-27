Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan to remake ‘Bro Daddy’ in Telugu

Indian cinema's versatile talent, Prithviraj Sukumaran, is gearing up to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film, "The Goat Life," set to hit screens tomorrow. However, it's his recent statement during the Telugu promotions that's causing a stir across the internet.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran was asked about his preferences for the Telugu remake of "Bro Daddy," a comedy entertainer he directed and starred in alongside Mohanlal. Responding with enthusiasm, Prithviraj expressed his desire to see none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi and Megapower Star Ram Charan in the roles of father and son, respectively. He remarked, "It would be fantastic if Chiranjeevi sir and Charan act in its remake."





"Bro Daddy" garnered widespread acclaim upon its release on the OTT platform, Hotstar, where it received a warm reception from audiences. However, despite rumors swirling about a potential Telugu remake featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj acknowledged the challenges of remakes in the current cinematic landscape. He noted that while remakes aren't faring well, Chiranjeevi has chosen to steer clear of such projects.











Prithviraj Sukumaran's wish for the Telugu adaptation of "Bro Daddy" has ignited excitement among fans of both the Malayalam and Telugu film industries. The prospect of witnessing two stalwarts like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan bring the beloved characters to life on the Telugu screen is undoubtedly tantalizing.



As anticipation builds for the release of "The Goat Life" and discussions surrounding the potential Telugu remake of "Bro Daddy" continue to captivate audiences, Prithviraj Sukumaran's statement serves as a testament to the enduring allure of cinema and the excitement it sparks across linguistic boundaries.