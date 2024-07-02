Live
Priyadarshi, NabhaNatesh’s‘Darling’comes with a delightful melody ‘Raahi Re’
The upcoming rom-com "Darling," starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh and directed by debutant Aswin Raam, is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Smt Chaitanya of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film has already made a positive impression with its entertaining promos.
Following the success of its first song, promoted as a "Frustrated Anthem," the makers have now launched the film's second single, "Raahi Re." Unlike the first, "Raahi Re" is a delightful melody perfect for solo adventures. The song features NabhaNatesh on a solo trip across various picturesque locations in India, beautifully captured by cinematographer Naresh Ramadurai.
NabhaNatesh shines in the song, composed by Vivek Sagar with catchy lyrics by KasarlaShyam and magical vocals by Kapil Kapilan. "Raahi Re" has quickly become an instant hit, adding to the film's growing anticipation.
"Darling" also boasts an impressive cast, including Brahmanandam, Vishnu, Krishna Tej, and Ananya Nagalla, along with other noted actors. Hemanth has penned the dialogues, Pradeep E Ragav of "Love Today" handles the editing, and Gandhi is the production designer."Darling" is set for a worldwide release on July 19th.