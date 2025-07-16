Priyadarshi’s ‘Premante’ promises love and laughter, Naga Chaitanya releases FL

Riding high on the success of Court, actor Priyadarshi is all set to charm audiences with his upcoming romantic comedy Premante, backed by a powerful production team including Rana Daggubati, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and debut producer Jhanvi Narang. Helmed by first-time director Navaneeth Sriram, the film introduces a fresh blend of talent and storytelling.

Joining Priyadarshi in this heartwarming tale is actress Anandhi, known for her emotive roles, and Suma Kanakala, making a noteworthy return to the silver screen in a significant role. The film is produced under the esteemed banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP), with the blessings of the late Narayan Das Narang, and presented by Spirit Media. Aptly titled Premante with the quirky tagline Thrill-U Prapthirasthu!, the film promises a romantic ride packed with humour and heart.

The first-look poster, unveiled by Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, showcases a cozy and charming scene between the lead pair. Seated beside a window, both Darshi and Anandhi sip from mugs, their relaxed postures and soft smiles hinting at the easy chemistry their characters share.

Technically, the film boasts an impressive lineup. Adithya Merugu serves as co-producer, while Vishwanath Reddy, recipient of the Gaddar Award for Gaami, handles the cinematography. Music is composed by Leon James, whose chart-topping work in Dragon adds weight to the project. Editing is managed by Raghavendra Thirun, with Aravind Mule on production design, and dialogues penned by Karthik Thupurani and Rajkumar.

A motion poster featuring a soothing score by Leon James was also released, setting the tone for a love story with a soul. With 65% of the shoot completed and music rights already snapped up by Saregama, Premante is shaping up to be a promising entertainer that blends emotion, humour, and a strong musical core.