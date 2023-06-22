Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Love Again’ makes OTT debut

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been keeping busy with the filming of her upcoming English movie, “Heads of State,” in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Meanwhile, her recent release, “Love Again,” has made its OTT debut in India.



The romantic comedy-drama, which stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan as the lead pair, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a fee of Rs. 249. However, the movie is not available in any Indian language, not even with subtitles.

Written and directed by James C Strouse, the movie received mixed reviews from audiences when it was released in theaters. It remains to be seen whether the film will perform better on OTT or not.