Priyanka Mohan opens up about online hate

Actress Priyanka Mohan has finally addressed the wave of online trolling she faced in recent months, and her remarks have once again triggered widespread discussion across social media platforms.

According to various reports and fan conversations online, the negative reactions reportedly began after the actress decided to part ways with a prominent celebrity management agency that represented several major stars in the South Indian film industry. Soon after her departure, a series of critical posts and harsh comments targeting Priyanka started appearing online, drawing significant attention from fans and observers.

The sudden surge of negativity led many supporters of the actress to speculate that the trolling might have been part of a coordinated campaign. At the time, several fans suggested that someone connected to the management side could have played a role in the online criticism. However, no official confirmation or statement was issued by any of the parties involved, leaving the situation largely based on speculation.

Now, a recently surfaced interaction video featuring Priyanka has brought the issue back into the spotlight. In the clip, the actress acknowledged that she did experience what she described as an organized hate campaign during that period. Despite making this revelation, she chose not to name any individuals or directly accuse anyone of being responsible for the trolling.

Her comments have reignited conversations among netizens, with many users revisiting the earlier rumors surrounding the controversy. While some believe her remarks suggest there may have been truth behind the speculation, the matter remains unresolved as no official confirmation has been provided by those connected to the situation.