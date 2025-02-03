Producer Bunny Vasu looks exciting for ‘Thandel’

Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s much-anticipated film Thandel is set for a grand worldwide release on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and presented by Mega Producer Allu Aravind, the film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner. With its promotional material already creating a massive buzz, producer Bunny Vasu recently shared intriguing details about the project at a press conference.

Bunny Vasu revealed that Thandel originated from his classmate and co-producer Bhanu, who brought the story from writer Karthik. Inspired by real-life incidents from Matsaleshyam village, the film blends 50% fiction with 50% non-fiction. "Director Chandoo Mondeti created the character Raju Satya to narrate these events authentically," he stated.

Explaining the title, Vasu mentioned that Thandel is derived from a Gujarati term referring to a fishing leader. He also praised Naga Chaitanya’s dedication to the role, highlighting his transformation and commitment to authenticity. "He even adapted the accent and lived the character," he added.

Sai Pallavi, after watching the film, expressed her admiration for Chaitanya’s performance, stating, "He gave me tough competition." Their chemistry in the Shiva song is expected to be a major highlight in theaters. He also assured that Thandel maintains a naturalistic approach, with most scenes shot in real locations like Kerala, Mangalore, Goa, and Vizag, using minimal CGI except for the storm sequences.

With Devi Sri Prasad’s rooted music already gaining traction and stunning cinematography by Shamdat, expectations are sky-high. Bunny Vasu also confirmed that the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, with Allu Aravind actively overseeing promotions.