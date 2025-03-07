Producer gives clarity on David Warner’s Telugu debut

Australian cricketer and former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the hearts of Telugu fans not just with his on-field performances but also with his love for Telugu culture. Whether it’s sharing Instagram reels of him and his family dancing to Telugu songs or grooving to popular beats in cricket stadiums, Warner has endeared himself to Telugu audiences like no other international cricketer.

Now, the much-anticipated speculation has turned into reality—David Warner is officially making his Telugu cinema debut!

Mythri Movie Makers' Ravi Shankar recently confirmed that Warner will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Robin Hood. The announcement has created a huge buzz on social media, with fans eager to see the dynamic cricketer in a new avatar.

Known for his energetic and lively persona, Warner’s presence on the big screen is expected to be a refreshing and entertaining experience for Telugu audiences. What started as playful speculation has now materialized into an exciting cameo in Robin Hood, leaving fans curious about the role crafted for the charismatic cricketer.

Starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, and directed by Venky Kudumula, Robin Hood is set for a grand theatrical release on March 28. With the addition of Warner to the cast, the film has only amplified the excitement surrounding its release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the Aussie cricket star blends into the world of Telugu cinema!