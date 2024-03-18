Producer Rajesh Dandamarks birthday with exciting plans for movies

Renowned producer Rajesh Danda celebrated his birthday on March 19 with a press conference, where he unveiled his ambitious plans for his production house, Comedy Movies. Danda, who began his journey as a distributor before venturing into production, expressed gratitude to actors Sandeep Kishan and Allari Naresh for believing in him during his distributor days and continuing their collaboration in his production ventures.

Reflecting on his journey, Danda highlighted the transition from distributor to producer, emphasizing the joy of storytelling and collaborating with talented individuals. He revealed plans to produce new films under his banner, promising unique and engaging stories, following the success of his previous ventures like "Uri PramaBhairava Kona" and "SamajavaraGamana."

Addressing queries about his upcoming projects, Danda announced a promising lineup, including an untitled film with director Trinath, which promises to offer audiences a fresh narrative. He also hinted at a big-budget project with a leading hero in the pipeline for next year, sparking anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike.

Regarding the changing landscape of the industry, Danda acknowledged the impact of digital and satellite platforms on film distribution, noting the importance of appealing content in driving business success. Despite market fluctuations, he expressed confidence in his upcoming releases, which have already garnered interest from satellite buyers.

As Danda looks ahead to the future, his commitment to delivering quality entertainment remains unwavering, promising audiences a diverse range of engaging films in the coming years.







