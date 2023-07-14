R Balki: ‘Ghoomer’ is a tribute to sport, reservoir of human resilience

Filmmaker R. Balki whose highly-anticipated film 'Ghoomer' will open the prestigious 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), said it's a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience. The festival, known for its celebration of Indian cinema on an international platform, has consistently showcased exceptional films in the past, including blockbusters like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Neerja', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Dangal', and 'Baahubali'.

Adding to this illustrious lineup, 'Ghoomer' brings together an incredible ensemble cast under the expert direction of R Balki with Abhishek Bachchan at the forefront.

Talking about the same, Balki said: "It's indeed an honour and pleasure for us that 'Ghoomer' will be the opening film at the IFFM. It is a story of turning adversity into advantage."

"Ghoomer is a tribute to sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It's only fitting for a film that believes that 'Sport makes life worth living' to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, land of the MCG," he added.

With Balki’s distinct directorial style and a stellar cast, including the talented Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, 'Ghoomer' is poised to leave an indelible mark on the festival.