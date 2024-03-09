Raashii Khanna mesmerizes fans with glamorous photoshoot

Actress Raashii Khanna, who is gearing up for the release of the action thriller 'Yodha,' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, recently set social media ablaze with a series of stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot in Chandigarh.



In the captivating snapshots shared on her Instagram account, where she boasts an impressive 10.8 million followers, Raashii exudes confidence and glamour. The actress donned a teal sleeveless crop top with a stylish turtleneck, paired elegantly with a matching skirt. Her makeup, featuring nude brown lips and smokey eyes, accentuates her natural beauty. Completing the chic look, she adorned herself with a gold bangle and matching earrings, while her hair, styled in soft curls parted on the side, adds a touch of sophistication.

The post, titled "S-TEAL-ling glances," quickly garnered attention and appreciation from her fans and followers.

'Yodha,' directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also stars Disha Patani and Tanuj Virwani. Scheduled for release in cinemas on March 15, the film has generated significant anticipation.

Raashii Khanna, who has been making waves with her versatile performances, continues to be in the limelight. Apart from 'Yodha,' the talented actress has 'Aranmanai 4' and 'Methavi' lined up, promising an exciting year ahead for her fans.

While 'Yodha' promises to be a gripping action thriller, Raashii Khanna's recent photoshoot hints at her multifaceted talent and captivating presence, raising expectations for her future projects. As she continues to captivate audiences with her style and elegance, fans eagerly await her on-screen magic in the upcoming releases.