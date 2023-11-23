Radio Mirchi Telugu Unveils "Sisaloddu Paisaloddu" Rap Song – A Pulsating Anthem for Citizen Empowerment.





Hyderabad, 23rd November 2023 – Radio Mirchi Telugu (98.3 FM), the power hub of ultimate entertainment and creative solutions hub, proudly presents "Sisaloddu Paisaloddu," a rap song that transcends mere entertainment to become a rallying cry for citizen rights. This foot-tapping tune is set to revolutionize the way we perceive Power of Vote. Radio Mirchi Telugu continuous it's commitment to foster & nurture the best of talent in the creative industry.

The Rap song, launched by the distinguished Dr. Jay Prakash Narayan, the visionary founder of Lok Satta and Founder of democratic reforms, "Sisaloddu Paisaloddu" encapsulates the essence of civic responsibility and empowers citizens through its infectious beats (composed by chinmay), compelling lyrics (by Ganesh Thanda) & Powerful rendition (by RJ Swathi). Dr. Narayan's support to this project adds a layer of credibility and significance, emphasizing the song's commitment to democratic values.

The rap anthem effortlessly weaves together a tapestry of rhythm and rhyme, creating an immersive experience that not only captivates the audience but also leaves them with a profound message. "Sisalodhu Paisalodhu" emerges as the Vote Anthem, and a distinctive composition that resonates with every citizen's right to be heard.

Radio Mirchi Telugu's commitment to pushing creative boundaries is evident in this groundbreaking release. While the song stands as a testament to the belief that music can be a powerful instrument for social change, the video enhances the message to a level above. Directed by Mohan, and edited by Harsha & RS Sagar, through its catchy tunes, powerful lyrics and impactful rendition, "Sisaloddu Paisaloddu" strives to elevate civic awareness and inspire citizens to actively participate in shaping their democracy.

As we delve into this musical journey, Mirchi Telugu invites everyone to embrace "Sisalodhu Paisalodhu" – a song that not only entertains but also empowers, making it a unique addition to the cultural and social landscape.