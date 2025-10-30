‘Rage of Kaantha’ title track unleashes a fiery musical storm

“Rage of Kaantha,” the powerful title track from the highly anticipated film KAANTHA, has set the internet ablaze with its raw intensity and cross-cultural rhythm. More than just a song, it serves as a blazing anthem that blends Tamil and Telugu rap elements, celebrating unity through emotion, language, and spirit.

The teaser for the track took social media by storm, trending on X (formerly Twitter) within 32 minutes of its release — a testament to the immense excitement surrounding the project. The lyrical video, releasing today, embodies rebellion, ambition, and determination, reflecting the essence of the film’s theme.

Composed by Jhanu Chanthar, the music stands out for its bilingual brilliance — a fusion of fierce beats, pulsating guitars, and lyrical intensity. Each verse, crafted with precision, captures the fire of self-belief and defiance against limitations, creating an emotional connection that transcends linguistic barriers.

“Rage of Kaantha” doesn’t just showcase musical innovation; it also sets the tone for the period drama thriller, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

KAANTHA is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 14, 2025, and the title track has already ignited expectations for a cinematic and musical spectacle.