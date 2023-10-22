Rahul Ravindran’s next with Rashmika

Since its inception, Geetha Arts is a production company, known for its distinctive storylines and quality production values. The production company has been making exceptional hits time and again. Now, the production joined hands with new blockbuster production house Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment to produce an exciting project.

With National crush and phenomenal performer Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, talented filmmaker Rahul Ravindran helming the project. Rashmika has delivered compelling performances in all of her films and is now poised to deliver a path breaking performance in a women-centric film.

The team also revealed a sneak peek, which promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience for audiences of all ages. The title of the film is “The Girlfriend,” and the dialogues are about the perfect love he expects from his girlfriend while Rashmika is seen breathless in the water. Glimpse is both beautiful and meaningful. The film's principal photography will commence soon.

Krishnan Vasant weilds the camera while musical sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the music, both of which will surely be among the movie's highlights. Ace producer Allu Aravind presenting the film while Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni are producing the film.







