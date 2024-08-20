Raj Tarun’s ‘Bhale Unnade’ trailer: A fresh take on romance and comedy

Hero Raj Tarun, known for introducing several debutant directors in the past, is now collaborating with another first-time director, J Sivasai Vardhan, for his upcoming film Bhale Unnade. Produced by NV Kiran Kumar under the Ravikiran Arts banner and presented by Maruthi Team, the film has already piqued interest with its intriguing teaser. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer was officially released, adding to the anticipation.





The storyline centers on an unconventional love story. The protagonist, played by Raj Tarun, is a young man who harbors a strong aversion to both girls and romance. In contrast, the female lead, portrayed by Manisha Kandkur, is a romantic dreamer who envisions a future filled with love and happiness. The plot thickens when her family opposes their marriage, creating a series of challenges for the couple. The film explores how this unlikely relationship develops and where it ultimately leads.

The film’s trailer offers a glimpse into the unique narrative, showcasing a blend of humor and emotion. J Sivasai Vardhan, the director, has managed to handle this complex story with a fresh and convincing approach. Raj Tarun’s performance in the trailer is being praised for its depth, while Manisha Kandkur also impresses with her portrayal of a love-struck young woman.





Technically, the trailer is impressive, with the cinematography by DOP Nagesh Banella and the music by Shekar Chandra complementing each other perfectly. The vibrant visuals and catchy soundtrack set the tone for what promises to be an entertaining watch.





Bhale Unnade is set to hit theaters on September 6th, and the trailer has already assured audiences of an engaging cinematic experience filled with laughter, romance, and unexpected twists. The film is poised to offer a refreshing take on the traditional love story, making it a must-watch for fans of romantic comedies.

