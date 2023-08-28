Raj Tharun’s ‘Tiragabadara Saami’ teaser looks interesting

Young actor Raj Tharun has joined forces with director AS Ravikumar Chowdhary of “Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham” fame for a wholesome entertainer titled “Tiragabadara Saami.” The makers have released the movie’s teaser, and star producer Dil Raju did the honour of launching the teaser.

The protagonist, played by Raj Tharun, is an innocent soul who is against violence. However, the girl whom he adores loves violence. Interestingly, both are fans of Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna. Situations force him to change his track and take a violent path.

AS Ravikumar Chowdhary opted for a complete story that will appeal to all sections of audiences. While there is a beautiful love story, it also has family emotions, action, fun, and mass elements. Raj Tharun looked perfect as an innocent youngster who changed his path for his people. Malvi Malhotra, who played his ladylove, looked pretty. The actress has performed some stunts, too. It’s interesting to see Makrand Deshpande in a villain role. Mannara Chopra played a vital role.

Jawahar Reddy MN handled the cinematography, while JB provided the music. Baswa Pydi Reddy is the movie’s editor, which has dialogues by Bhashyasree. Suraksh Entertainments Media is bankrolling this flick.