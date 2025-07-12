Rajamouli launches ‘Junior’ trailer; Kireeti Reddy impresses

Rising star Kireeti Reddy, making his much-anticipated silver screen debut, has caught everyone's attention with his vibrant and emotionally resonant performance in the newly released trailer of Junior. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced under the prestigious Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner by Rajani Korrapati, the youthful entertainer is all set to hit theatres on July 18.

The trailer was officially unveiled by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, adding further excitement to the pre-release buzz. With its heartwarming narrative, peppy songs that have already become chartbusters, and rich visuals, the trailer has successfully struck a chord with audiences.

Junior follows the story of Abhi, a boy born to his parents later in life, making him especially precious to his doting father. His carefree college life takes a turn when he falls in love with his classmate Spoorthy, and even more so when he confronts the harsh realities and challenges faced by his father's village. This transition from light-hearted youthfulness to mature responsibility sets the emotional tone for the film.

Kireeti shines in his debut, skillfully balancing fun, romance, and emotional depth. Sreeleela adds sparkle as his love interest, while Viva Harsha and Satya provide comic relief. Genelia impresses in a crucial role, and Dr. Ravichandra V adds emotional weight as Abhi’s father.

With KK Senthil Kumar’s cinematography painting the screen with grandeur, Devi Sri Prasad’s rousing background score elevates the emotions. The action choreography by Peter Hein, production design by Raveendar, and editing by Niranjan Devaramane reflect top-notch craftsmanship. Dialogues by Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni round off the package.