Rajashekar makes debut as a character artist;here are the details

Veteran hero Rajasekhar enjoyed stardom with his angry roles and his romantic films. He was a favorite of many with his films like “Allari Priyudu” and “Ankusam.” Like many other 90s heroes, Rajasekhar too lost the spotlight and he failed to make the trend-appropriate films recently. When his market almost stopped, “Garudavega” gave him a much-needed success and his “Kalki” also did its part. Rajasekhar’s ‘Sekhar’ movie was not a big success and there was no movie after that.

While many veteran heroes like JagapathiBabu and Srikanth have been keeping their dairies full with character and villain roles, none approached Rajasekhar for casting him in such roles. Though he opened up in many interviews that a role like Aravind Swamy’s in “Dhruva” is always welcome, nothing materialised.

The latest update is that Rajashekar has been offered a great role in Nithiin’s“Extra-Ordinary Man” directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. It is heard that the actor had joined the shoot for a special role in the movie. If this role really brings appreciation for yesteryear’s actor, there is no doubt that the angry young could be seen more on screen with villain and character roles.







