Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Rajashekar makes debut as a character artist;here are the details
Veteran hero Rajasekhar enjoyed stardom with his angry roles and his romantic films. He was a favorite of many with his films like “AllariPriyudu” and “Ankusam.”
Veteran hero Rajasekhar enjoyed stardom with his angry roles and his romantic films. He was a favorite of many with his films like “Allari Priyudu” and “Ankusam.” Like many other 90s heroes, Rajasekhar too lost the spotlight and he failed to make the trend-appropriate films recently. When his market almost stopped, “Garudavega” gave him a much-needed success and his “Kalki” also did its part. Rajasekhar’s ‘Sekhar’ movie was not a big success and there was no movie after that.
While many veteran heroes like JagapathiBabu and Srikanth have been keeping their dairies full with character and villain roles, none approached Rajasekhar for casting him in such roles. Though he opened up in many interviews that a role like Aravind Swamy’s in “Dhruva” is always welcome, nothing materialised.
The latest update is that Rajashekar has been offered a great role in Nithiin’s“Extra-Ordinary Man” directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. It is heard that the actor had joined the shoot for a special role in the movie. If this role really brings appreciation for yesteryear’s actor, there is no doubt that the angry young could be seen more on screen with villain and character roles.