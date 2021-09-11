  • Menu
Rajinikanth looks stylish in 'Annatthe' new poster

Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Annaatthe” movie’s new poster is out

Superstar Rajinikanth's "Annaatthe" movie's new poster is out. The production house released a poster of Rajini's "Annaatthe" revealing the first look of the Superstar in a traditional avatar with a festive backdrop.

Now the new poster is all in contrast with the first one. Rajinikanth is seen in a swag style on his bike in a fierce mode with a sickle in one hand. The uncommon thing in the poster is that Rajini is wearing a helmet.

Rajini's "Annaatthe" is all set for release in theaters across the world on November 4. "Annaatthe" is directed by Siva. Nayanthara, Keerthi Suresh, Prakash Raj, Meena, Kushbu Sundar, and Soori are other actors in the movie.

