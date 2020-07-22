Rajinikanth steps out; Here's the real reason

Superstar Rajinikanth is an aged person but he is still active and fit. Considering the pandemic and the critical situations around us, Rajinikanth decided to move to his farm house located in Kelambakkam. Rajinikanth has moved out of his residence at Poes Garden to Kelambakkam with his family members.

A lot of pictures surfaced online from two days from his journey to his farm house. A lot of people wondered and expressed a concern about Rajinikanth going out. But, we came to know that he has now moved to his farm house along with her younger daughter Soundarya, grandson Ved, and son-in-law Vishakan.

On the film front, Rajinikanth's next movie is Annaatthe. Siva is the director of the film that also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, and Meena in pivotal characters.