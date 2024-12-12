Rajinikanth’s Birthday: Aamir Khan, Upendra Joins ‘Coolie’ Shoot

Fans, followers, celebrities, and co-stars are all sending their warm birthday wishes to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Despite it being his special day, Thalaiva remains busy with shooting, as he continues working on his upcoming film Coolie, directed by Kollywood's acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Shooting Schedule of 'Coolie' in Jaipur

As per earlier reports, the new shooting schedule for Coolie began today in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Rajinikanth, along with Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Reba Monica John, is actively participating in the schedule. The current filming location is the Sambhar Lake area, and visuals from this location have already gone viral on social media.

Completion and Release Plans

It is confirmed that the scenes involving Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, and the rest of the team will be shot over a 10-day period in Jaipur. According to inside sources, the shooting of *Coolie* is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on May 1, 2025.

About the Film 'Coolie'

Coolie is set against the backdrop of gold smuggling and features an impressive cast. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Sathyaraj, Mahendran, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Soubin Shahir (famous for Manjummel Boy) in key roles.

The film is produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with the highly talented Anirudh Ravichander providing the music and background score.