Rakul, Jackkysets couple goals on International Yoga Day

The ever-stunning Rakul Preet Singh is setting serious #couplegoals this International Yoga Day! Fresh off her wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul shared an adorable and impressive photo on social media, capturing the couple in a playful acroyoga pose.

The picture beautifully showcases their balance, flexibility, and post-marital bliss, with Rakul looking as gorgeous as ever in her workout attire.

Their playful caption, “Together in wellness and all things beautiful.. Happy International Day Yoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether,” perfectly captures the essence of their joyful moment.

Fans are loving this glimpse into Rakul and Jackky’s active and happy life together, praising their dedication to fitness and playful spirit. This power couple's inspiring and heartwarming display has left fans eagerly anticipating more loved-up moments from them.







