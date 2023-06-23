Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni introduces ‘Little Mega Princess’

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, the well-known couple, have become proud parents to a beautiful baby girl. Their joyous moment arrived in the early hours of June 20th at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

After eleven years of marriage, this precious addition to their family has brought immense happiness. Today, on June 23, , Upasana and her daughter discharged from the hospital. Ram Charan and Upasana have been receiving an outpouring of love and support since the arrival of their daughter. Chiranjeevi, along with their other family members, is overjoyed with the news.

Following two days after the delivery, Upasana and her daughter discharged today. A press conference has been arranged outside the hospital, where the couple introduced their baby girl to the media.

Niharika, who visited Ram Charan and Upasana at the hospital described the newborn as the "cutest little bundle of joy."

Jr NTR was among the first celebrities to extend his heartfelt wishes to Ram Charan and Upasana on their journey into parenthood. Numerous other well-known figures, such as Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet, Kiara Advani, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also conveyed their warm wishes to the couple.

The arrival of their baby girl has brought immense happiness to Ram Charan and Upasana’s lives. Their public appearance with their daughter signifies the start of a new chapter in their family’s journey, filled with love and joy.