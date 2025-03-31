Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ first shot to be unveiled on April 6

Global star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated Pan-India film ‘PEDDI’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker BuchiBabu Sana, is generating immense buzz. The film made a strong impact with its title and two striking first-look posters, released on the actor’s birthday.

Produced on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience.

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers announced a major update—‘PEDDI’’s first shot will be unveiled on April 6, aligning with the Sri Rama Navami celebrations. The announcement poster teases an intense moment, featuring Ram Charan leaping into the air amidst a massive crowd, hinting at a high-energy spectacle.

For this project, Ram Charan undergoes a dramatic transformation, stepping away from his star persona to embrace a gritty, rustic, and powerful character.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, JagapathiBabu, and Divyendu Sharma.

Adding to its grandeur, ‘PEDDI’ features an award-winning technical crew. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is composing the music, while R. Rathnavelu ISC is handling cinematography. National Award-winning editor NavinNooli and production designer AvinashKolla are also part of the team, ensuring a top-notch cinematic experience.With massive expectations, ‘PEDDI’ is shaping up to be a visual and emotional spectacle, set to enthrall audiences nationwide.