Ram shows his vocal power in ‘Puppy Shame’ song from ‘Andhra King Taluka’

Ram Pothineni is leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka, directed by Mahesh Babu P under Mythri Movie Makers. His stylish looks from the film have already caught fans’ attention, and now, the star has added another layer of excitement by lending his own voice to the latest track, Puppy Shame.

After impressing everyone with his lyrical debut in the film’s first single Nuvvunte Chaley, Ram showcases his vocal prowess in this peppy number. Composed by Vivek & Mervin, the track brims with edgy rhythms and pulsating beats, with Ram’s fiery rendition adding unmatched energy.

The concept-driven song celebrates fandom itself, featuring Ram and his gang of die-hard admirers reveling in the sweet taste of victory while cheekily mocking rivals who once doubted their star. Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla captures this playful mood perfectly, blending humor, nostalgia, and fan passion in clever lines.

For audiences who have lived through fan wars, the thrill of first-day-first-show celebrations, and the euphoria of seeing their favorite hero triumph, Puppy Shame will strike a particularly strong chord. More than just a song, it feels like a fan anthem, loaded with attitude and energy.

The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and Upendra in a key role as a Superstar. Andhra King Taluka is gearing up for a grand release on November 28.