‘Ramayana’ epic teaser unveiled worldwide

Set 5,000 years ago and revered by 2.5 billion people around the world, 'Ramayana' is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date. The film unites some of Hollywood and India’s most celebrated talent in a partnership like never seen before.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana' is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide — Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

The creators behind the world’s most ambitious cinematic event unveiled the epic universe of 'Ramayana' with the global launch of ‘Ramayana: The Introduction’ — setting the stage for the timeless battle between two of mythology’s most iconic forces: Rama vs. Ravana. The launch spanned the globe — with fan screenings across nine Indian cities and a spectacular billboard takeover at Times Square, New York.

Helmed by visionary filmmaker and producer Namit Malhotra, 'Ramayana' brings together a formidable army of Oscar-winning technicians, Hollywood’s finest creators, and India’s biggest names in acting and storytelling — reimagining one of civilization’s most powerful epics as a cutting-edge cinematic universe, rooted in Indian culture and created for the world.

This is 'Ramayana' — a story of cosmic war, timeless destiny, and the triumph of good — still shaping the spirit of a billion people today.