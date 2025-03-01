Rambha set for stunning comeback to films

Renowned actor Rambha, a beloved name in Indian cinema, is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback to the silver screen. After taking a break from acting, the versatile performer is now eager to embrace roles that challenge her craft and allow her to showcase her acting prowess like never before.

With a career spanning multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, Rambha has captivated audiences with her charm, grace, and effortless performances. Known for her impeccable comic timing, powerful screen presence, and memorable dance numbers, she remains a fan favourite even today.

Speaking about her return, Rambha expressed her excitement, saying, "Cinema has always been my first love, and I feel the time is right to come back and take on roles that truly challenge me as an actor. I’m looking forward to performance-driven characters that allow me to explore new dimensions and connect with audiences in a meaningful way."

Fans and audiences are eagerly awaiting her return, hoping to see her in roles that highlight her versatility and depth as a performer.

Rambha’s comeback marks a new chapter in her illustrious career, and the film fraternity is excited to witness her magic on screen once again.