Rapper Badshah apologises after FIR over ‘Tateeree’ song controversy

Mumbai: Popular rapper and singer Badshah has issued a public apology after facing backlash and a police complaint over allegedly objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi song “Tateeree”. The controversy erupted after critics and social groups claimed that the song contained offensive content and visuals that could send the wrong message about women and school environments.

The complaint led to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in Panchkula, Haryana. Police invoked provisions related to obscene acts and songs as well as sections of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Authorities also began steps to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to prevent the singer from leaving the country during the investigation.

Amid mounting criticism, Badshah released a video statement on social media apologising to the public. The rapper said he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments, especially the people of Haryana, where he hails from. He urged people to forgive him, describing himself as a proud “son of Haryana” and insisting that he never meant to portray women or children in a negative light through the track.

Following the controversy, the music video for “Tateeree” has reportedly been removed from online platforms. Authorities are also examining whether proper permissions were obtained for filming the video, which allegedly included scenes shot in a school setting and on a Haryana Roadways bus.

The issue has also drawn the attention of the Haryana State Commission for Women, which has taken cognisance of the matter and summoned the rapper for a hearing. The commission stated that the song’s lyrics and visuals could have a negative influence on young audiences and undermine respect for women.

Meanwhile, police teams continue to investigate the case and review complaints related to the music video. The controversy has sparked debate online about the limits of artistic expression in music and the responsibility of artists in shaping social narratives.