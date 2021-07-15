Rashmika Mandanna to buy a home in Mumbai?

Rashmika Mandanna sure became one of the most happening heroines in the industry. The actress who is also getting ready to nark her Bollywood debut with her upcoming film 'Mission Majnu' starring Sidharth Malhotra recently signed another project 'Goodbye' which is going to feature Bollywood Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

According to the latest reports, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to announce a couple of Bollywood projects very soon. On the other hand, from the past few days we have been hearing rumors that Rashmika is planning to take a new home in Mumbai. She is currently staying in a rented flat in Mumbai. So, she is planning to buy a home in Mumbai now. It seems like Rashmika is planning to buy a home with the remuneration she is going to receive from her Bollywood films.

As she is already on a signing spree, we can say that she will buy her dream house very soon in Mumbai. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is awaiting the release of 'Pushpa' starring Allu Arjun and also signed another Telugu film 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu'.