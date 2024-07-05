Live
Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look in Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ Unveiled on Her Birthday
Explore Rashmika Mandanna's intriguing first look in Sekhar Kammula's ‘Kubera,’ alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna, set to redefine pan-Indian cinema.
Sekhar Kammula, the acclaimed national award-winning filmmaker, is all set to mesmerise audiences with his much-anticipated mythological pan-Indian film, ‘Kubera,’ featuring Superstar Dhanush and King Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film, already generating substantial buzz, recently unveiled two intriguing glimpses introducing the characters portrayed by these illustrious actors.
Today, on Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday, the makers chose to unveil her first look and a character introduction glimpse, marking a significant moment in the film’s promotional journey. Known as the nation's crush, Rashmika Mandanna takes on a pivotal role that bridges the narrative between the seasoned actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Her portrayal promises to add depth and intrigue to the storyline.
In her first look, Rashmika Mandanna appears in a strikingly unconventional avatar, sparking immense curiosity and anticipation among audiences. The visuals hint at a character immersed in the complexities of the plot, set against the backdrop of Sekhar Kammula’s nuanced storytelling and Devi Sri Prasad’s dynamic musical score.
https://x.com/KuberaTheMovie/status/1809111285923262715
With its multifaceted characters and enthralling narrative, the movie promises to captivate audiences across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The post-production efforts are underway, promising a cinematic experience of unparalleled scale and substance.
Jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner, Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera is poised to redefine the boundaries of Indian cinema with its ambitious scope and stellar cast.