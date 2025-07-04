Rashmika shares glimpses from her London trip

Actress Rashmika Mandanna made a quick stop in London recently and gave fans a peek into her whirlwind one-day trip through a series of Instagram posts. Despite the limited time, the Pushpa star made the most of her visit—enjoying local cuisine, indulging in a bit of shopping, and soaking in the summer sun.

Sharing glimpses from her trip, Rashmika captioned her post: “Dear diary, I was in London for a day and trust me there was not much I could do… but let me take you through it anyway.” The post featured photos of her meals and snapshots of her holding shopping bags against the picturesque London backdrop.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika unveiled the striking first look of her next film, Mysaa, calling it her most intense transformation yet. Seen partially veiled with blood-streaked features, the image offers a stark contrast to her usual roles.

Talking about the project, she wrote: “This is a character I’ve never played before—a world I’ve never stepped into. It’s fierce, it’s intense, and it’s extremely raw… I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re creating.”

Mysaa is an emotional action thriller where Rashmika plays a woman from the Gond community. Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy, the film marks a significant shift in Rashmika’s acting journey. Further details remain tightly under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.