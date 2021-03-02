Rashmika Shares Yajamana Muhurat Pic With D Boss

Sandalwood Challenging star Darshan's "Yajamana" which was released in the year 2019, has completed 2 years. The movie which became a super hit was produced by Shailaja Nag and B Suresh and was directed by V Harikrishna.



On the occasion of the movie completing of two years, south actress Rashmika Mandanna has shared a picture of herself with D boss on social media.

The actress, who never usually shares anything about Kannada movies, has thrown a surprise by sharing these photos which were taken during the Muhurat of this movie, and has tagged Darshan, stating "It's two years for the movie Yajamana."

She has tagged the picture to Darshan, Tanya Hope and others. Yajamana had Tanya Hope, Devaraj, Ravishankar, Dhananjay and others in the star cast.

Darshan fans are also celebrating this special occasion on social media. While Darshan is currently busy with the promotional activities of his upcoming multilingual project "Roberrt", Rashmika who has not shared much about her latest release with Dhruva Sarja, "Pogaru", has shared her selfies with Darshan which were taken during the Muhurat on social media.



Rashmika is also currently busy with her work in Telugu and Hindi cinemas. She is now one of the most sought after actresses to play the female lead down South. Recently, she even grabbed a chance to work in Bollywood besides appearing in famous singer Badshah's tap song which is already a chartbuster.