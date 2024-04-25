Rashmika wraps up key schedule of Dhanush’s ‘Kubera’

The much-anticipated collaboration between Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush in the upcoming film "Kubera," helmed by acclaimed director Shekar Kammula, is steadily progressing. The shooting of the film, which commenced in Mumbai, has recently seen Rashmika wrap up a pivotal schedule.

Having joined the project just a few weeks ago, Rashmika has already completed two schedules, indicating the swift pace at which the production is moving forward. Known for her dedication and versatility, Rashmika is juggling multiple Telugu projects concurrently, including "The Girlfriend" and "Pushpa 2," adding "Kubera" to her impressive lineup.

In "Kubera," Rashmika shares the screen with South Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, who essays a significant role as a police officer. The inclusion of Nagarjuna further elevates the anticipation surrounding the film, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience. With Rashmika's commitment evident in her back-to-back schedules and the stellar ensemble cast in place, "Kubera" is shaping up to be a highly awaited project in the Telugu film industry.