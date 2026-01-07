Rashmika’s Italy trip was all about love, laughter & a tummy filled with cheese

Actress Rashmika Mandanna ushered in the New Year with a joyful vacation in Italy, spending quality time with close friends and soaking in the breathtaking beauty of Amalfi. The actress, who had a successful year professionally, took to social media to give fans a glimpse into her memorable getaway in the scenic Campania region.

During the trip, Rashmika and her friends explored Amalfi, making the most of their time with laughter, sightseeing, and indulging in local treats. Sharing photos from the vacation on Instagram, the Pushpa and Animal actress described the experience as magical. She wrote that the sunshine, lemon trees, and stunning surroundings made the place unforgettable, while the days were filled with love, laughter, and generous helpings of cheese and tiramisu.

In the pictures, Rashmika is seen sporting a relaxed look in a loose grey hoodie paired with black trousers, striking cute and goofy poses that reflected her cheerful mood. The candid moments quickly won hearts online, with fans praising her effortless charm.

Alongside her travel pictures, Rashmika also shared a heartfelt New Year message for 2026. Posting a warm photo of herself seated inside a vehicle, wearing a sweater and oversized black-framed glasses, she urged her fans to begin the year with positivity. “Let’s all start the new year with love and gratitude,” she wrote, expressing affection for her followers.

On the professional front, Rashmika has an exciting lineup ahead. She has been cast as the female lead in the much-anticipated Cocktail 2, where she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for the first time. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and written by Luv Ranjan, the film is currently under production. Additionally, Rashmika will headline Mysaa, an emotional action thriller directed by Rawindra Pulle, in which she plays a woman from the Gond community.