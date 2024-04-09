Live
- Maha: Pune tops with 8,382 polling stations, Sindhudurg has lowest at 918
- Samsung Unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G with Segment-Leading Super AMOLED Plus Display, Powerful Processor, and Stylish Design in India
- Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional and unqualified apology before SC
- Byju’s begins disbursing March salaries to employees after 2nd successive delay
- Massive crowd in rallies confirms victory of two BJP candidates in Tripura's LS seats: Manik Saha
- ‘Maruti Ki Pran Pratishtha’: When Narendra Modi penned a poem highlighting tribals' plights in 1983
- 2024 LS polls not only to form govt, but also to protect democracy and Constitution, says CPI-M leader
- INDIA Bloc candidate in Rajasthan questions BJP nominee over her MBBS degree
- Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers
- Conceptualising inquisitive summer vacation activities
Just In
Rashmika's Ugadi greetings: 'This day is filled with blessings, laughter'
Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, and wished that the day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones
Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, and wished that the day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones.
The beginning of the Hindu new year, 'Ugadi', is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Extending her wishes for the festival, Rashmika took to Instagram stories, and wrote: "Wishing you Happy Ugadi. Hope this day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones."
On the work front, the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was unveiled.
The movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.
She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', and 'Chaava' in the pipeline.