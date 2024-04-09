  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Rashmika's Ugadi greetings: 'This day is filled with blessings, laughter'

Rashmikas Ugadi greetings: This day is filled with blessings, laughter
x
Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, and wished that the day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, and wished that the day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

The beginning of the Hindu new year, 'Ugadi', is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Extending her wishes for the festival, Rashmika took to Instagram stories, and wrote: "Wishing you Happy Ugadi. Hope this day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones."

On the work front, the teaser of her upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was unveiled.

The movie stars Allu Arjun in the lead.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.

She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend', and 'Chaava' in the pipeline.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X