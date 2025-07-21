Ratnam’s legacy gets Pawan’s support

“To the film industry that fed me, and to the producer who believed in me — I will always stand by them,” declared Power Star Pawan Kalyan at the press meet of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. Speaking with rare emotional candor, the actor-politician acknowledged the unwavering support of veteran producer A.M. Ratnam, crediting him for elevating regional cinema to a national stage.

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, one of the most anticipated films by both fans and cinephiles, features Pawan Kalyan in a commanding role as a warrior who fights for Dharma. The film is presented by legendary producer A.M. Ratnam under the banner of Mega Surya Productions and produced by A. Dayakar Rao. Co-directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, it also stars NidhhiAgerwal and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Scheduled for a grand release on July 24, the film has already created a buzz, with its trailer receiving an overwhelming response from audiences.

At the press meet, Pawan Kalyan shared his reluctance to promote films, stating that he’s more comfortable working behind the camera than talking about it. “I’ve spoken to the media before, mostly on political matters. Rarely have I spoken so openly about a film. Honestly, I’m not great at promoting movies — I just know how to do the work. Talking about it never came naturally to me. My hesitation isn’t pride or ego — it’s just discomfort,” he explained. However, he made it clear that this occasion was different. “Today, I arranged this press meet only for A.M. Ratnam garu. This film must live. We’re doing this interaction before the evening pre-release event because I may not get another chance.”

Recalling a dialogue from ‘Agnyaathavaasi’ written by Trivikram Srinivas — “Sometimes, you must fight an entire war for a small comfort” — Pawan likened the making of the film to a battlefield, filled with financial struggles and creative hurdles. He reminisced about dreaming of working with Ratnam garu even before entering the film industry, recognizing him as the person who made regional cinema mainstream by distributing Tamil films in Telugu and elevating their stature.

The journey of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ was not without challenges. The film faced delays due to two waves of COVID-19 and other creative obstacles. Despite these, Pawan Kalyan praised the persistent passion of Ratnam garu, who, even when Pawan was active in politics, approached him with the project. “I couldn’t spare much time, yet I shot the climax for nearly 57 days, in peak summer. The martial arts I once learned overseas finally came in handy. I worked closely with choreographers and personally designed the climax. It’s the soul of the film,” he shared.

Describing the film’s concept, Pawan said it traces a fictional journey of the Kohinoor diamond from Koti Lingala on the banks of the River Krishna to the Hyderabad Sultans. The idea was originally laid out by Krish Jagarlamudi, which immediately impressed Pawan. Despite Krish being unable to complete the film, Pawan expressed heartfelt gratitude for his vision. He also acknowledged Jyothi Krishna, who he knew as a sensible director since the days of ‘Kushi’, and praised M.M. Keeravaani for breathing life into the film when its completion was uncertain.

“I usually don’t speak about films. I just focus on quality. But for this film, I had to,” Pawan admitted. “In an era where producers are slowly vanishing, Ratnam garu stood firm. I left behind a packed political schedule and came here, even while being criticized by my opponents, because this industry fed me.”

He expressed his deep bond with the industry and the people involved, saying he couldn’t watch someone like Ratnam garu — who once had the biggest names in the industry behind him — struggle. “This isn’t about money or success. It’s about standing by your people and your industry. I took this film on my shoulders because I didn’t want Ratnam garu to suffer,” he said. He went on to highlight the dedication of others involved — Jyothi Krishna, Manoj Paramahamsa, and actress NidhhiAgerwal — for their relentless work and commitment to the film.

“I’m here to say this film is not abandoned. I am here. If I can stand up for millions of people and react to national issues, why wouldn’t I stand up for my own film?” Pawan said firmly. He also recalled recommending A.M. Ratnam’s name as Chairman of the Film Development Corporation to CM Chandrababu Naidu, not out of personal favor but because of Ratnam’s genuine contribution to the industry.

Pawan concluded by saying, “Cinema has no boundaries — caste, religion, or region don’t matter. That’s why I respect it deeply. Making a film is like performing a yagna. I believe this film will offer the audience a powerful emotional experience. That’s what cinema should do — leave an impact, stir energy.”

Director Jyothi Krishna also spoke with great admiration for Pawan Kalyan. “The media has waited so long to hear from Pawan Kalyan garu. His presence today is truly heartening. He choreographed one major action episode in the film — a 20-minute fight sequence that tells a story in itself. It took Keeravaanigaru 10 days to compose for that episode. That’s when I realized — the Veeramallu Pawan Kalyan garu envisioned was far more intense than what we imagined.”

Speaking about the film’s backdrop, Jyothi Krishna added, “‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is set in the 17th century, against the backdrop of the Mughals — particularly a fictional war between Aurangzeb and Veeramallu. Ever since I took on this film, I haven't taken a day off. My father A.M. Ratnam garu’s determination and the fire in Pawan garu’s eyes kept me going. My entire team worked day and night. I’m thankful to Keeravaanigaru and Manoj Paramahamsa for their support. The dream of seeing Power Star on screen in a role like this will come true with ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. I hope families go and experience this film on July 24.”

Actress NidhhiAgerwal expressed her gratitude as well, saying, “It’s an honour to work with Pawan Kalyan garu. ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is a very special film in my career. I thank A.M. Ratnam garu for giving me this opportunity, and Jyothi Krishna garu for shaping the film beautifully. I hope you all love it as much as we loved making it.”