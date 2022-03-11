Real Star Upendra Announces His Next Movie As A Director

Real star Upendra needs no introduction… He is all popular in the South Indian film industry and is all known for his unique screen presence. Well, he is not only an actor but also a successful director. His last film as director was Uppi 2 which was released in 2015. Now after 7 years, he is once again donning the hat for filmmaker and announced the same good news to all his fans…

Upendra shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

He also wrote, "In the film Industry, it is you who created the story Upendra, it is you who wrote the screenplay & dialogues for 33 years, it is you who directed through your whistles and claps. I dedicate this film to you the praja prabhu fans #nimmaupendra #uppidirects #laharifilms". Upendra is seen sitting on a horse with a mysterious background. His intense look upped the expectations in the movie.

Although the title is not revealed the poster created noise on social media… As Upendra is all known for his quirky titles like A, Super, H2O. Om and Shhh, this time also he might pick the unique title only.

Well, this movie has Upendra as the director and lead actor while it is being bankrolled by Srikanth K P and G Manoharan. The rest of the details will be announced soon.

Speaking about his work front, he is all busy with a handful of projects being in the best phase of his career. Along with the untitled movie, he is also part of Home Minister, Thrishulam, Budhivanta, Kabza, Laagam and Ghani movies.

His latest movie Home Minister will hit the big screens on 1st April, 2022!