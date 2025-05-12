Realme Hip Hop India heats up

This week’s episode of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2, streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, reached new heights of intensity as the competition ramped up with surprise cash prizes, electrifying performances, and an unexpected twist that left both contestants and viewers in awe.

Judges Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora were joined by special guest judge and celebrated dancer-choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, bringing fresh energy and high stakes to the show. The star-studded cast of Campus Beats — Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Tanya Bhushan, Tanvi Gadkari, Manish Poonam, and Rohan Pal — also made an appearance, adding to the vibrant atmosphere as they cheered on contestants in a fierce dance showdown.

The episode opened with a rousing welcome from Remo D’Souza, introducing Dharmesh to the panel. Without missing a beat, Dharmesh surprised last week’s advantage winner, Norbu, with a ₹2 lakh cash prize as recognition for his performance — an unexpected gesture that set the tone for the evening. However, the biggest twist came when Remo announced that the winner of the episode would secure a direct spot in the finals, instantly raising the competitive stakes.

Dharmesh then issued a daring challenge, asking contestants to name their strongest rival. With the majority of votes, Rules Breakerz were singled out as the crew to beat. This led to a high-stakes ₹2 lakh face-off between Norbu and Rules Breakerz, followed by a dynamic cypher round where Campus Beats and the judges joined in, turning the dance floor into a battleground of raw talent and creativity.

In a nail-biting finale, Rules Breakerz emerged victorious, claiming the first finalist spot of the season and cementing their status as front-runners in the competition.

Speaking on his guest appearance, Dharmesh Yelande said, “It was surreal to be part of such an exciting platform and witness these incredibly talented individuals. Sharing the dais with icons like Remo sir and Malaika ma’am has been a true honour. The energy, passion, and emotion these dancers bring is something else entirely. I’m excited to see where this journey goes.”

With only a few weeks to go, the stakes are higher than ever. Don’t miss the action as Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 continues every Thursday, streaming for free on Amazon MX Player via the Amazon app, Prime Video, Fire TV and Connected TVs.







