Realme Hip Hop India S2 celebrates individuality and underground dance culture on Amazon MX Player

The second season of Realme Hip Hop India has returned with renewed energy on Amazon MX Player, bringing the country’s underground hip hop scene to centre stage. Featuring renowned choreographers Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora as judges, the show continues to shine a light on dance styles and voices often overlooked by mainstream platforms.

Each week, dancers from across India showcase their raw talent, pushing boundaries in styles ranging from Krump to Popping. The performances are not just technical displays but deeply personal expressions that resonate with audiences and judges alike.

Reflecting on the platform’s impact, Remo D’Souza said the show gives long-overdue recognition to dancers who have often trained without formal support or facilities. “These artists have built their skills with pure grit. Putting them on a national stage sends a powerful message: their struggle and craft matter. This is more than a competition—it’s a turning point for many,” he said.

Judge Malaika Arora emphasised the emotional depth and individuality that define the show’s core. “What excites me is seeing dancers who don’t just move, but tell their stories through dance. Hip hop has an honesty that’s hard to ignore. This season is about voices that rarely get heard—it’s not just about skill but soul,” she said.

New episodes of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 are released every Thursday and are available for free on Amazon MX Player via the Amazon Shopping App, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

As rivalries heat up and personal stories unfold, the series continues to redefine what a dance reality show can be—an inclusive space where raw talent meets opportunity.