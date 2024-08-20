Renowned Playback Singer P Sushila Admitted to Hospital

Renowned playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee P. Sushila has been admitted to Kaveri Hospital in Chennai following severe stomach pain. Sources from the hospital report that while her condition is stable, Sushilamma is under careful medical supervision. There is no immediate cause for concern, and she is receiving the best possible care.

Despite the recent health scare, P. Sushila's enduring legacy remains unmatched. Her voice has graced thousands of songs, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. Her contributions have been celebrated with numerous accolades, including five Indian National Awards for Best Female Singer and the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2008.

P. Sushila's career is highlighted by her remarkable achievements in the Guinness Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for singing the most number of songs. With over 12,000 Telugu songs alone, and a total of approximately 40,000 songs in multiple languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhala, and Bengali, her versatility and prolific output are truly exceptional.

Born in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, in 1935, Susheela’s journey in music has been nothing short of legendary. Her fans across the world are praying for her speedy recovery, and we join them in wishing the iconic singer good health and happiness.