Revealed: Major Highlight of Agent

Akhil Akkineni pinned big hopes on the success of Agent. The film is creating a positive buzz now, even before the release. Akhil's physical transformation is said to be a major highlight of the film and the way he reinvented himself for this action drama is surely going to pay off when the film releases.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent is a Spy thriller that is currently under production. When it was launched, the makers had planned to release the film on December. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have ruined the plans.

If everything went in a smooth way, Akkineni fans would have enjoyed Agent by now. However, the makers assured that even if there is a delay in the release, there is no need to worry because the film is going to be spectacular for sure.

