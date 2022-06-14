Rhea Chakraborty And Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta Singh Reminisce Him On His 2nd Death Anniversary

Bollywood's young actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two years ago and but he is still remembered in the hearts of his fans! Today being his second death anniversary, most of his fans, friends and family members are penning heartfelt notes on social media remembering him. His sister Shweta Singh and Rhea Chakraborty dropped emotional posts on their Instagram pages…



In this pic, Sushant is seen holding a hand of a kid and looked great! Shwetha reminisced her brother and penned a long note… "It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence.

Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone's face.

"घर से मस्जिद है बहुत दूर चलो यु कर ले,

किसी रोते हुए बच्चे को हँसाया जाये ! "- निदा फ़ाज़ली

#ForeverSushant".

On the other hand, Bollywood's young actress Rhea who was termed as SSR's girlfriend also remembered him and shared a few pics on her Instagram page…

In all these pics, Sushant and Rhea are seen enjoying and holding a great bond! She also captioned the images jotting down, "Miss you every day…".

Sushant Singh breathed his last on 14th June, 2020… He was seen hanging himself in his room and then doctors declared him dead. This news sent shock waves to the whole Bollywood and made many of his fans and co-stars mourn for his sudden demise. The reason behind his suicide is still not known and CBI is still investigating the case.