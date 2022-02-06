RIP Lata Mangeshkar: The Legendary Singer To Be Accorded State Funeral And The Mortal Remains Will Be Taken To Shivaji Park…

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning at 8 AM in Breach Candy hospital. She was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago and then she was getting treated in ICU itself. Her sudden demise is a great loss to the Indian film industry. She also battled with pneumonia along with the Covid-19 virus and thus she passed away due to multiple organ failure. Well, the last rites of Lata ji will be held on Sunday itself. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral.



Mumbai | Mortal remains of #LataMangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30pm today — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expresses grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, says it has left him "heartbroken" A State funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, says the Chief Minister's Office. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/X0otyLY6yv — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

According to the sources, Lata ji's remains will be brought to Peddar Road residence Prabhu Kunj around 12:30 PM from the hospital. After 3 PM, her remains will be taken to Dadar's Shivaji Park and the last right will be held after 4 PM.

Dr Pratit Samdani who was treating Lata ji confirmed the demise of Lata ji, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19."

