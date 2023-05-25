Bengaluru: Rishabh Shetty Announces “Kerady Studios” Promises to Bridge Amazing Films With Audiences, an actor and director who won international acclaim for the blockbuster movie 'Kantara,' has made an announcement that promises to reshape the landscape of the film industry.

With the recent announcement of 'Kerady Studios,' a platform dedicated to film promotion, marketing, and event launches, Shetty aims to channel his passion and expertise to bridge the gap between exceptional cinema and its eager audience.

This venture marks a significant stride in Shetty's career, as he aims to unleash the power of effective promotion and create a vibrant new era for filmmakers and enthusiasts alike.

In a recent Twitter announcement, Rishabh Shetty unveiled the establishment of 'Kerady Studios,' a dedicated platform aimed at promoting, marketing, and launching cinematic endeavors.